Rosettenville shoot-out — from injuries to arrests, here’s everything you should know

Further investigations into the fatal shoot-out between police and suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers are under way.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Tuesday issued its first report since more than 100 bullets were fired in the showdown between the suspects and police.

Here’s everything you should know:

Summary of the incident

On Monday, police responded to a tip-off about a group of criminals who were allegedly planning to carry out a CIT heist in Johannesburg.

Information received led police to a house at 50 Friars Hill Road in Rosettenville, where suspects had met for their final planning, Ipid said on Tuesday.

Ipid said the suspects shot at a helicopter hovering above the house while other law-enforcement members monitored the situation on the ground.

“When the suspects noticed the chopper they started shooting at it and police in the chopper retaliated by shooting back at the suspects. The members on the ground joined in and suspects started shooting at these police officers,” said Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa.

The directorate said at least 100 bullets were found at the scene.

Attempts to escape

Ipid said some suspects attempted to flee on foot and in vehicles while others jumped over walls to neighbouring properties.

Arrests, injuries and deaths

Police arrested 10 suspects. Two were injured and hospitalised under police guard.

Eight suspects, including one former member of the military, succumbed to gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

Suspects were also involved in a shoot-out with police officers who arrived at the scene for backup. Some of the suspects hijacked a white VW Polo Vivo and fled.

Four police officers were injured. Ipid has since clarified that none of them died, as was previously reported.

Were police among suspects?

Ipid on Wednesday clarified there were no police involved in the shoot-out.

“No officers are accused of being involved with criminals,” said Ipid.

“There was confusion between injured police and criminals who died. This created distorted information because some police officers were not wearing uniforms and were confused with criminals.”