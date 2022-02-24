Cash-in-transit robbers from SA and Botswana killed in gun battle with police in Gaborone

At least nine suspected cash-in-transit robbers from SA and Botswana were killed in a gun battle with police in Gaborone after a heist at a mall.

The shoot-out on Wednesday with Botswana police came two days after a similar bloody scene played out on the streets of Johannesburg where police exchanged gunfire with alleged cash-in-transit robbers. Eight suspects died during this incident and 10 were arrested.

Botswana’s assistant police commissioner Dipheko Motube said, “nine men aged between 20 and 35 of Botswana and SA origin died in an exchange of fire with members of the Botswana Police Service ... at Phase 2 location in Gaborone”.