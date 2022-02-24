Robert Marawa weighs in on Nelson Mandela Bay water contamination

Popular sports and radio personality Robert Marawa has shared his thoughts on water contamination in Nelson Mandela Bay, saying “people need to find other hobbies instead of toying with people’s lives”.

In a statement on Monday night, the municipality said quality tests found the water had deteriorated and certain microbiological limits were exceeded.

It advised residents to boil their water. Mayor Eugene Johnson said those who don’t want to boil their water can add one teaspoon of bleach to 20 litres of water.

“You will find that when you have poured the bleach into the water, the water will still be a bit brown but you can drink it, and there is no health risks to that,” she added.

As citizens flocked to social media to react to the mayor’s advice, Marawa shared his frustration.

“Really now! People need to find other hobbies instead of toying with people’s lives,” he said.