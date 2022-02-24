South Africa

Robert Marawa weighs in on Nelson Mandela Bay water contamination

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
24 February 2022 - 08:00
Robert Marawa was not pleased by the public service announcement.
Robert Marawa was not pleased by the public service announcement.
Image: Tshepo Kekana.

Don't have time to read? Listen to the TL;DR summary below, provided by the writer.

Popular sports and radio personality Robert Marawa has shared his thoughts on water contamination in Nelson Mandela Bay, saying “people need to find other hobbies instead of toying with people’s lives”.

In a statement on Monday night, the municipality said quality tests found the water had deteriorated and certain microbiological limits were exceeded.

It advised residents to boil their water. Mayor Eugene Johnson said those who don’t want to boil their water can add one teaspoon of bleach to 20 litres of water.

“You will find that when you have poured the bleach into the water, the water will still be a bit brown but you can drink it, and there is no health risks to that,” she added.

As citizens flocked to social media to react to the mayor’s advice, Marawa shared his frustration.

“Really now! People need to find other hobbies instead of toying with people’s lives,” he said.

A one-year-old boy from the area died last week after suffering complications from an E. coli infection.

The advice to boil or purify water has been given until further notice, and comes after the municipality confirmed that tap water may pose a risk to human health.

“It is through this [water quality test] process that the municipality has come to detect failures in water compliance with SANS standards. This means that, for now, the water coming out of our distribution system could present a risk to human health if ingested,” it said.

The municipality said low dam levels and fluctuating reservoir levels in recent weeks had wreaked havoc with the system, but it was working urgently on a turnaround strategy.

HeraldLIVE reported that the EFF in the province has threatened to lay criminal complaints against water directorate officials and the DA has approached the public protector and Human Rights Commission over the crisis.

READ MORE

Water in Nelson Mandela Bay must be boiled before drinking

The drop in water quality was attributed to low dam levels and fluctuating reservoir levels in recent weeks.
News
2 days ago

‘No need for panic’ — Tshwane and Western Cape allay fears over typhoid fever cases

The City of Tshwane and Western Cape government have assured residents there is no need for panic.
News
2 days ago

Relax, Cape Town tap water is safe to drink and won't give you typhoid fever

The City of Cape Town has rubbished claims its tap water is "unsafe" to drink.
News
6 days ago

Clean tap water risk: Chlorine supplier playing catch-up amid fear of shortage

The national water and sanitation department has activated daily monitoring to manage the risk of possible liquid gas chlorine shortages that could ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘These laws will protect everyone equally’ — Motsoaledi defends job quotas for ... South Africa
  2. SA authorities seize property of Zimbabwean vice-president's estranged wife ... Africa
  3. Snake catcher on the mend after being bitten twice by black mamba South Africa
  4. ‘I crushed his head with a rock’: Tshwane ‘serial killer’ had no mercy after ... South Africa
  5. Passenger bust with ‘cocaine in luggage, heroin in shoes’ at Cape Town ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...