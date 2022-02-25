South Africa

Gauteng crime: 3,033 sexual offences reported in three months

25 February 2022 - 13:57
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela released the latest crime statistics for the province. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

More than 3,000 sexual offences were recorded in Gauteng in the third quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela presented the Q3 provincial crime statistics to the legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety on Friday.

Sexual offences include rape, sexual assault and sexual contact. The Q3 figure — 3,033 was 243 fewer than the same period in 2020/2021.

Mawela attributed the reduction to measures put in place such as enhanced partnerships with communities and NGOs, awareness campaigns, suspect tracing operations and successful convictions.

“These successes are communicated through the available channels of the media to serve as a deterrent to those who have intentions to commit rape,” he said.

“You will notice during the presentation that Temba police station has moved from the first to the sixth position on the top 30 sexual offences contributing stations in the country.

“To achieve this difference we have concentrated our efforts at the problematic stations.”

He commended community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko for her interventions at Temba.

“Her initiative and efforts to reach out to the communities in that area has made a positive impact. The MEC was on the ground ... interacting with the community through awareness campaigns.”

Mazibuko's department allocated 23 vehicles for use by the family violence, child protection and sexual offence (FCS) units and 11 more vehicles had been allocated for victim empowerment centres and as patrol vehicles for SAPS at Temba.

“We are grateful to be reaping the rewards of your hard labour, MEC, and we assure you that those vehicles have enhanced our service delivery.”

TimesLIVE

