Two witnesses withdraw from Msibi double murder case
Defence lawyer Coert Jordaan told the court he had seen letters from two witnesses intending to withdraw statements implicating former Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture and co-accused
The state's double murder case against fired Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture Mandla Msibi and others has been dealt a blow after two witnesses indicated they would withdraw their statements against them.
This emerged during Thursday's court proceeding where Msibi appeared alongside co-accused Njabulo Shugulugu Mkhonto, Buddah Mdluli, Anele Mnisi, Tsepo Matsane and Charlie Ngwenya.
They are accused of the murder of Sindela Lubisi and Dingaan Ngwenya and the attempted murder of Sfiso Mpila in August last year at a tavern in Mbombela (Nelspruit).
They have pleaded not guilty and are out on R20,000 bail each.
Defence lawyer Coert Jordaan told the court he had seen letters from two witnesses intending to withdraw their statements which implicate Msibi and his co-accused.
“Kindly receive the affidavits of Joseph Nkalanga and Sifiso Mpila, and we have the original affidavits and we shall hear from you where we can submit them,” Jordaan read from the letter to magistrate Suzanne Monaledi.
State prosecutor Leana Jones asked the court for an adjournment to consult her superiors and said she wanted a postponement for finalisation of the indictment.
Jordaan said the defence would not agree with the postponement because the state's house is not in order.
“I submit that excuse is being used to secure a postponement. I'm not going to agree to prolong this matter. The state must have their house in order, the state's house is not in order,” said Jordaan.
Jones asked for the matter to stand down for her to talk to the director of public prosecutions as she had just received the information.
Monaledi granted the postponement to March 1, when the state is expected to present an indictment.
Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the arguments by Jordaan that the witnesses have withdrawn their statements did not matter.
“We have a strong case against the accused which they are going to answer during trial in the high court. The state is not going to entertain the arguments of the defence as our case is strong,” said Nyuswa.
