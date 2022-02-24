Man enters court premises with 'positive' Covid-19 results

There was drama at the Mbombela (Nelspruit) magistrate's court on Thursday morning when a man entered the courtroom carrying a positive Covid-19 result.

The man was attending the double murder and attempted murder case against former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi and five co-accused. Msibi is suspended from his role of election manager for the ANC in Mpumalanga.

People attending the court had to wait outside for some time before the case could start, as security personnel advised attendees of the problem.

“You can't enter now as they are verifying if indeed the man's results are recent,” a security personnel member told Sowetan.

The court was reopened after about an hour. However, there was another one-hour delay when the clerk learned that the court’s recording machine was broken.