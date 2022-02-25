South Africa

'Adopt a policy of non-alignment': Here's how Ndlozi believes Africa should handle Russia-Ukraine conflict

25 February 2022 - 10:30
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, saying Africa must adopt a policy of non-alignment. 

Explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv since Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russian state TV he had authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine. 

Russia launched what Western powers have called a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and targeted several cities.

Nato denounced Russia’s “reckless and unprovoked” attack on Ukraine, warning Putin has “chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country” that “risks countless civilian lives”. 

SA has called on Russia to “immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine” in line with the UN Charter.

Ndlozi said Africa not must take sides.

“Africa must adopt a policy of non-alignment. We must take no sides. Condemn both sides. Call daily for peace and co-existence.

"[President Cyril] Ramaphosa must be monitored, lest he gets us involved, even if by mistake, as [former president Jacob] Zuma did with Libya.”

In a statement, international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor encouraged dialogue with a “spirit of compromise” to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

“As a nation birthed through negotiation, SA is always appreciative of the potential dialogue has in averting a crisis and de-escalating conflict. In line with our strong commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflict, SA urges all parties to devote increased efforts to diplomacy and to find a solution that will help avert further escalation.

“The door of diplomacy should never be closed, even as conflict has broken out. We also urge all parties to approach the situation in a spirit of compromise, with all sides respecting international law. In light of the escalating conflict, we call on all parties to resume diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the concerns raised by Russia.”

Earlier this week, Pandor said both countries have much to lose from unnecessary and violent conflict.

She called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to play a central role in the search for peace.

“The UNSC is the body given the mandate for maintenance of international peace and security and it must exercise its role fully. As SA, we believe all the issues of concern to any of the parties must be addressed in inclusive talks led by the UNSC.”

TimesLIVE conducted a poll asking readers if they think SA should get involved in the Ukraine and Russia conflict. 

Most, 51%, asked “with what army?” 

Thirty-five percent said SA needs to keep its nose out of other people's business and 14% said the conflict would be felt throughout the world and SA should take a stand.

On social media, many echoed Ndlozi's statement that Africa should not get involved.

