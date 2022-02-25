'Adopt a policy of non-alignment': Here's how Ndlozi believes Africa should handle Russia-Ukraine conflict

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, saying Africa must adopt a policy of non-alignment.

Explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv since Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russian state TV he had authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

Russia launched what Western powers have called a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and targeted several cities.

Nato denounced Russia’s “reckless and unprovoked” attack on Ukraine, warning Putin has “chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country” that “risks countless civilian lives”.

SA has called on Russia to “immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine” in line with the UN Charter.

Ndlozi said Africa not must take sides.

“Africa must adopt a policy of non-alignment. We must take no sides. Condemn both sides. Call daily for peace and co-existence.

"[President Cyril] Ramaphosa must be monitored, lest he gets us involved, even if by mistake, as [former president Jacob] Zuma did with Libya.”