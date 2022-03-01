Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March
Payment of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grants for March will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday this week and continue next week.
The SA Post Office (Sapo) announced payments will not be made on Thursday, Friday and next Monday.
The three days will be reserved for the payment of old age, child and disability grants.
According to the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), the old age, war veterans’ disability and care dependency grants will increase by R90 in April and a further R10 in October.
The foster care and child support grants will increase by a one-off R20 in April.
Application process for the special Covid-19 SRD grant @The_DSD @nda_rsa @PostofficeSa @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia #SASSACARES pic.twitter.com/XjsSOAzlK7— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) August 25, 2021
Sapo advised beneficiaries to wait until they have received an SMS confirming their grant is available before going to collect their money.
“Beneficiaries whose phones were used to apply for only one grant can collect the grant from any Pick n Pay or Boxer supermarket.
“If a phone was used to apply for more than one grant, it can only be collected from a post office. This does not apply to beneficiaries who chose to receive their grant in a bank account,” said Sapo.
Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger explained to TimesLIVE that Sassa allows up to five people to apply for the grant from the same phone number.
If more than one person applied for the R350 grant from the same number, then only the Post Office can pay out your grant.
If only one person applied from a number, then Pick n Pay or Boxer can pay out your grant, because these stores require a phone number for additional verification.
Those who collect at a post office are urged to note that the day they collect their grant is determined by the last three digits of their ID number.
Here is when you can collect your R350 grant at a post office:
March 1: 083 & 088
March 2: 084 & 089
March 9: 080 & 085
March 10: 081 & 086
March 11: 082 & 087
March 14: 083 & 088
March 15: 084 & 089
March 16: 080 & 085
March 17: 081 & 086
March 18: 082 & 087
March 22: 083 & 088
March 23: 084 & 089
March 24: 080 & 085
March 25: 081 & 086
March 28: 082 & 087
March 29: 083 & 088
March 30: 084 & 089
March 31: 080 & 085
