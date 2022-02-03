Used your phone to apply for only one R350 grant? You can collect it at Pick n Pay or Boxer
Beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant who used their phones to apply for only one grant can collect it from any Pick n Pay or Boxer supermarket this week.
This is according to the SA Post Office (Sapo), which urged beneficiaries to make use of the collection points at the two supermarkets.
In a statement, Sapo said the first week, until February 8, is reserved for the payment of old age, disability and child grants.
Sapo advised beneficiaries to wait until they have received an SMS confirming their grant is available before going to collect their money.
“Beneficiaries whose phones were used to apply for only one grant can collect the grant from any Pick n Pay or Boxer supermarket. If a phone was used to apply for more than one grant, it can only be collected from a post office. This does not apply to beneficiaries who chose to receive their grant in a bank account,” said Sapo.
Application process for the special Covid-19 SRD grant @The_DSD @nda_rsa @PostofficeSa @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia #SASSACARES pic.twitter.com/XjsSOAzlK7— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) August 25, 2021
“SRD grants are payable until the end of March. However, beneficiaries who have not yet received their grants need not be concerned. Payments will be made at post office branches at least until June to make sure all outstanding grants are paid.”
Those who collect at the post office are urged to note that the day they collect their grant is determined by the last three digits of their ID number.
Here is when you can collect your R350 grant at the post office:
February 9: 082 and 087
February 10: 083 and 088
February 11: 084 and 089
February 14: 080 and 085
February 15: 081 and 086
February 16: 082 and 087
February 17: 083 and 088
February 18: 084 and 089
February 21: 080 and 085
February 22: 081 and 086
February 23: 082 and 087
February 24: 083 and 088
February 25: 084 and 089
February 28: 080 and 085
