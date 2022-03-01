Severe storms set to strike large areas in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal has been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

The provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department said inclement weather conditions were expected to affect western parts of the province from the afternoon.

“According to the warning issued by the SA Weather Service, the expected severe thunderstorms pose a risk of heavy rains which can lead to localised flooding, hail which can damage settlements and infrastructure, and excessive lightning which can cause injuries to humans and livestock,” said Cogta.

Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert.

“We appeal to residents to be cautious as the inclement weather conditions pose a serious risk to human life,” said Cogta.

Residents are urged to:

stay indoors, and if outdoors to seek shelter immediately but not under trees, telephone lines and power lines;

take caution or avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas as these may be susceptible to flooding and there may be sinkholes;

avoid outdoor activities as lightning may result in injuries;

if possible stay indoors well clear of windows, shelter pets, and cover vehicles, and;

disconnect electrical appliances.

The affected areas include the districts of Harry Gwala, uThukela, Umgungundlovu, Amajuba, Umzinyathi and Zululand and parts of King Cetshwayo.

TimesLIVE