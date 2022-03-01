Albert Fritz resigns from DA amid allegations of sexual misconduct

Western Cape DA leader and former provincial community safety MEC Albert Fritz has resigned in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal.

Fritz resigned on Tuesday after Western Cape premier Alan Winde sacked him following the completion of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse and grooming.

In a statement on Tuesday, Western Cape DA chairperson Jaco Londt confirmed the resignation.

“The DA in the Western Cape notes the resignation of Albert Fritz as provincial leader and as a member of the party. This means that the provincial leader position is vacant and will be filled at the next provincial council meeting, scheduled for May 2022,” said Londt.

He said deputy provincial leader Tertius Simmers, who is also MEC for human settlements, will continue as acting leader until the election.