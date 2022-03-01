Politics

Albert Fritz resigns from DA amid allegations of sexual misconduct

Fritz sent a resignation letter to DA federal council chair Helen Zille on Tuesday after the party referred his case to its federal legal council

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
01 March 2022 - 15:12
Former Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has resigned as Western Cape DA leader.
Former Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has resigned as Western Cape DA leader.
Image: Moeketsi Moticoe

Western Cape DA leader and former provincial community safety MEC Albert Fritz has resigned in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal.

Fritz resigned on Tuesday after Western Cape premier Alan Winde sacked him following the completion of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse and grooming.

In a statement on Tuesday, Western Cape DA chairperson Jaco Londt confirmed the resignation.

“The DA in the Western Cape notes the resignation of Albert Fritz as provincial leader and as a member of the party. This means that the provincial leader position is vacant and will be filled at the next provincial council meeting, scheduled for May 2022,” said Londt.

He said deputy provincial leader Tertius Simmers, who is also MEC for human settlements, will continue as acting leader until the election.

Winde pays tribute to Fritz accusers and presses them to go to police

The four young women whose evidence led to the firing of Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz were praised for their bravery by premier ...
News
4 hours ago

“Further information on the election will be communicated once a presiding officer has been appointed,” said Londt.

Fritz sent his resignation letter to the chairperson of the federal council, Helen Zille, on Tuesday after the party referred his case to the DA federal legal council.

The party had given Fritz 24 hours to state why he should not be suspended both from caucus and party activities.

His case involves allegations of sexual harassment against staffers in his department, dating back to when he was the MEC of social development.  

The former staff members blew the whistle against him after they told Winde about the allegations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

It’s a plot by my enemies in the DA, says sacked Western Cape MEC Albert Fritz

Sacked Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz told the advocate investigating sexual misconduct allegations against him that they were rooted ...
News
5 hours ago

DA gives Albert Fritz 24 hours to talk the party out of suspending him

The DA has given fired Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz 24 hours to provide reasons why he should not be suspended from party ...
Politics
4 hours ago

‘I am extremely angry’: Alan Winde removes suspended MEC over damning sexual misconduct report

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has removed suspended community safety MEC Albert Fritz from the provincial cabinet adding that he was “not a fit and ...
Politics
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  2. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  3. Corruption trial politically motivated, with no legal basis, Magashule insists Politics
  4. Cele vs Sitole: ‘Two bulls in the kraal trying to do the same job’ Politics
  5. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA