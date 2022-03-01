South Africa

Woman murdered, raped and cut in half after a night out

01 March 2022 - 17:17
Police have arrested a man for a woman's gruesome murder.
A 27-year-old Eastern Cape woman was allegedly murdered and raped then cut in half by a 55-year-old man last week.

Maclear police began investigating after the deceased was reported missing by her friends.

“It is alleged that the 27-year-old victim was enjoying herself with her female friend at a tavern on February 25 2022. The suspect was also drinking with them. At 10pm that night the friend did not see the deceased again and suspected that she left with the suspect.

“The friend then decided to report her [missing] on February 28 at 12.55pm as a missing person,” said Capt Ursula Roelofse, Maclear police spokesperson.

At 4pm on the same day, police arrested the man at TV Park.

On further investigation, the body of the deceased, which had been cut in half with a saw, was found in a toilet in the area.

“The investigation continues and the 55-year-old suspect will appear on March 3 on counts of murder and rape before the Maclear magistrate's court,” said Roelofse.

