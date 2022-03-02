South Africa

Nearly 200 acts of violence during strike, 30 suspects identified: Clover

02 March 2022 - 10:56 By TimesLIVE
Striking Clover workers sing struggle songs outside the Clayville distribution centre in Olifantsfontein, Ekurhuleni. They are protesting against restructuring and a retrenchment process. File image
Image: Alaister Russell

Amid ongoing Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration-facilitated (CCMA) negotiations between Clover and trade unions to resolve a months-long strike, the company has denounced the violence affecting its staff and operations. 

Since the industrial action began, there have been nearly 200 acts of violence, said the company. A breakdown of cases lodged with the police include:

  • murder - 2;
  • attempted murder - 3;
  • malicious damage to property - 109;
  • attack of staff members’ residences - 7;
  • assault - 12;
  • robbery - 1;
  • intimidation - 40; and
  • invasion of retail premises - 15.

The company said it was having weekly meetings with the police on the progress of investigations.

“To date, 16 suspects have been identified and four arrests have been made in respect of the murder of [security official] Terence Tegg. The union membership of each has been identified. The murder case has been postponed to March 2,” Clover said.

“There have been a further 30 striking workers identified in other related violence and intimidation.

“Internal disciplinary action is being taken against all these employees to have them dismissed from the company.”

Clover spokesperson Steven Velthuysen said the company amended its offer to unions at discussions on Monday to try to resolve the dispute.

“A follow-up meeting will be held this week and unions will return to their members for a mandate.”

TimesLIVE

