News

Clover staffer fears for life as protesters hit close to home

27 February 2022 - 00:00

S'busiso Gumede* knew his refusal to join the Clover strike would anger some colleagues, but he never thought it would lead to death threats, his home being set alight and having to go into hiding with his wife and children.

The machine operator has worked for Clover, in Olifantsfontein, Gauteng, for 15 years...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Security official murdered in Clover protest was father of two and engaged to ... South Africa
  2. Clover goes to court in bid to end countrywide strike as it enters ninth week Business
  3. Joburg police arrest two after security guard dies during strike at Clover South Africa

Most read

  1. Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother News
  2. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  3. Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general News
  4. ‘Mbalula accused Prasa board chair of self-enrichment scheme’ News
  5. Shark-repellent ‘seaweed’ on trial near popular Cape Town beaches News

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...