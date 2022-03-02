South Africa

Upward trend in food prices likely to continue, says FNB

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
02 March 2022 - 06:00
It is inevitable that the fuel price shock and higher living costs will depress consumer demand in the months to come. The slowdown in demand will force producers and retailers to reduce prices to attract customers, says a forecast by FNB Agriculture. Stock photo.
It is inevitable that the fuel price shock and higher living costs will depress consumer demand in the months to come. The slowdown in demand will force producers and retailers to reduce prices to attract customers, says a forecast by FNB Agriculture. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS

South African consumers are being pummelled by an all-time high fuel price and escalating food inflation.

The March fuel price increase will have a severe affect on spending patterns, even on food, as consumers spend less and move to cheaper alternatives.

These are the views of Dawie Maree, head of information and marketing at FNB Agriculture.

Maree said developments in Eastern Europe will also have a major affect on the international price of wheat and maize, as Russia and the Ukraine are big exporters of these commodities.

This will put pressure on local prices, Maree said.

“We anticipate an upward trend in the consumer price index and food inflation in the short term. Food inflation reached 6.2% in the second half of January. The fuel price remains the main driver of higher costs,” Maree said

FNB Agriculture, however, forecast that it is inevitable that the fuel price shock and higher living costs will depress consumer demand in the months to come.

The slowdown in demand will force producers and retailers alike to reduce prices to attract customers. Consequently, food inflation may be lowered, albeit in the longer term.

Maree said about 80% of the country’s grains are transported by road rather than rail and the distance between production, processing and distribution is huge.

He said raw maize is transported to millers in Gauteng and the processed mealie meal is transported back to the rural areas. Maree said this disconnect between production, processing and consumption adds costs to the consumer.

On the pricing of meat, FNB agricultural economist Paul Makube said the country has had two years of relatively good rainfall, resulting in sufficient grass cover.

Makube said it is expensive to feed livestock, so it pays for farmers to hold them longer on the grass. However, they cannot keep their livestock in the veld “forever”.

“Livestock farmers are in the business of growing meat and once it is grown it has to be harvested (slaughtered). This will have a moderating affect on prices. We are coming from a high base, and it is unlikely that we will see prices escalating beyond current levels,” Makube said.

He said the price for beef T-bone reached R119/kg in January, beef fillet rose to more than R210/kg and mutton and lamb loin chops reached R185/kg.

Beef offal was priced at about R60/kg, an almost 40% year‑on‑year price increase, as consumers started opting for cheaper protein products.

Pork prices have come under pressure, with a year-on-year decrease of almost 13% for pork fillet and 2.5% for pork chops.

He said chicken is the cheapest of all the meat types and consumers have been benefiting from that.

However, Makube said there has been price growth in the chicken market mainly because of the tariff increase that negates the importation of cheaper chicken. 

Makube said vegetable prices remained high mainly because of the excessive rainfall and flooding in parts of the country. This prevented farmers from getting into farmland to harvest quickly and resulted in price spikes and increased volatility.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Pay attention Africa: how Ukraine conflict could influence food supplies

Given its dependency on grain imports, a significant amount being from Ukraine and Russia, continent has reason to worry
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Here’s what investors say as crisis in Ukraine intensifies

Safe havens like bonds, gold and the US dollar rallied on Monday, while classic risk-sentiment proxies like the Australia dollar tumbled.
News
1 day ago

Struggling South Africans hit with nearly 9% increase in food prices

South Africans are paying nearly 9% more for food compared to a year ago, according to the latest Household Affordability Index released on Monday.
News
1 day ago

South Africans drop nutritional food from trolleys as costs soar

‘Child support grants that are nearly 30% below poverty line institutionalise inequity among black children’
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Putin races the clock as fast military advance ‘frustrated’ World
  2. IT specialist accused of defrauding Absa of R103m gunned down at home South Africa
  3. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  4. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  5. Will sanctions backfire? Should SA focus on home? — Duduzile Zuma & Maimane on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA