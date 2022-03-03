South Africa

National Lotteries Commission says SIU presentation on corruption is fraught with inconsistencies

03 March 2022 - 08:15
The National Lotteries Commission claims there are inconsistencies in the presentation the Special Investigating Unit made in parliament regarding corruption and maladministration at the commission.
The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) claims there were inconsistencies in the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) presentation to parliament on its ongoing investigation into fraud, corruption and maladministration at the commission.

On Wednesday the SIU told a parliamentary portfolio committee it would probe 50 allegations of irregular allocation of funds by the NLC to unqualified beneficiaries. SIU head Andy Mothibi said the unit had uncovered a web of corrupt networks between NLC officials and NPOs.

“The commission has noted with concern several inconsistencies in the SIU presentation and the tone of their social media reporting, which unfortunately serves to frame adverse conclusions in the minds of the public while investigations are yet to be concluded, and a final report is yet to be presented to the president in terms of the proclamation,” said NLC spokesperson Ndivhuho Mafela.

She said the commission would raise the inconsistencies with the SIU in the course of its engagement and co-operation with the unit.

“The NLC reiterates its continuous co-operation with the investigation since its inception in 2020.

“The commission is confident of its internal processes to ensure fair and equitable funding, and this has been evidenced by the outcomes of external audits conducted in recent years,” said Mafela.

The NLC, Mafela said, continued to fulfil its mandate and ensure that it performed its functions efficiently and effectively while managing staff and its financial, and administrative functions in compliance with the Lotteries Act.

“The commission remains committed to applying the principles of openness and transparency in the exercise of its mandate and functions.

“The NLC respects all processes of institutions of state as welcome checks and balances in the process of regulating lotteries and changing the lives of the disadvantaged South Africans.”

TimesLIVE

