Tremor recorded 50km from Durban

A tremor measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale was recorded in Ozwathini in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday night.

Council for Geoscience spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela told TimesLIVE analysts noted the tremor at about 9.49pm.

“It was roughly 52km north of Durban and 59km northeast of Pietermaritzburg,” Mononela said.

On Sunday afternoon a tremor measuring 2.7 was recorded in Centurion, between Pretoria and Midrand.

TimesLIVE