'Four decades of love, hard work and support': Mashaba gushes over his wife on their 40th anniversary
“It's been four decades of love, hard work, and most importantly, support.”
So said ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who gushed over his wife Connie on their 40th wedding anniversary.
In his love note on social media, Mashaba shared a collection of pictures depicting the different stages of life he and his wife went through together.
“Forty years ago, on March 3, 1982, Connie Mashaba and I made our most important commitment. It's been four decades of love, hard work and support.
“Thank you for everything, my love. Looking forward to changing the course of SA's future with you,” he wrote.
The politician is known to publicly shower his wife with love and words of encouragement.
Last year, Mashaba celebrated Connie after she earned an MBA from Wits Business School.
Mashaba shared the news on social media, saying he was inspired by his wife who received the degree at the age of 60.
“Another proud moment for a husband. It is my great pleasure to be associated with this special woman. Just graduated with an MBA from Wits Business School on Friday, at the age of 60. A real inspiration indeed,” said Mashaba.
On their 39th wedding anniversary Mashaba shared that he felt “so blessed” to have had Connie for nearly four decades.
Mashaba also paid tribute to his wife on their 38th anniversary
“I owe so much to you. I would never have been the man I am today without your love and support. Here's to many more years together as we build the SA of our dreams,” he said.
