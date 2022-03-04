'Four decades of love, hard work and support': Mashaba gushes over his wife on their 40th anniversary

“It's been four decades of love, hard work, and most importantly, support.”

So said ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who gushed over his wife Connie on their 40th wedding anniversary.

In his love note on social media, Mashaba shared a collection of pictures depicting the different stages of life he and his wife went through together.

“Forty years ago, on March 3, 1982, Connie Mashaba and I made our most important commitment. It's been four decades of love, hard work and support.

“Thank you for everything, my love. Looking forward to changing the course of SA's future with you,” he wrote.