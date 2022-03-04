South Africa

'Four decades of love, hard work and support': Mashaba gushes over his wife on their 40th anniversary

04 March 2022 - 10:30
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba gushes over his wife Connie on their wedding anniversary.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba gushes over his wife Connie on their wedding anniversary.
Image: Supplied

“It's been four decades of love, hard work, and most importantly, support.”

So said ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who gushed over his wife Connie on their 40th wedding anniversary.

In his love note on social media, Mashaba shared a collection of pictures depicting the different stages of life he and his wife went through together.

“Forty years ago, on March 3, 1982, Connie Mashaba and I made our most important commitment. It's been four decades of love, hard work and support.

“Thank you for everything, my love. Looking forward to changing the course of SA's future with you,” he wrote. 

The politician is known to publicly shower his wife with love and words of encouragement.

Last year, Mashaba celebrated Connie after she earned an MBA from Wits Business School.

Mashaba shared the news on social media, saying he was inspired by his wife who received the degree at the age of 60.

“Another proud moment for a husband. It is my great pleasure to be associated with this special woman. Just graduated with an MBA from Wits Business School on Friday, at the age of 60. A real inspiration indeed,” said Mashaba.

On their 39th wedding anniversary Mashaba shared that he felt “so blessed” to have had Connie for nearly four decades.

Mashaba also paid tribute to his wife on their 38th anniversary

“I owe so much to you. I would never have been the man I am today without your love and support. Here's to many more years together as we build the SA of our dreams,” he said.

MORE:

'A prosperous SA and ANC cannot coexist in one space': Mashaba hits back at Mbeki's claims

"A prosperous SA and the ANC cannot coexist in one space. One has to die, and it cannot be SA whether Thabo Mbeki likes it or not,” said Mashaba.
Politics
1 week ago

LISTEN | Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi sets Helen Zille straight

Former DA mayoral candidate Bongani Baloyi has hit back at the party’s federal leader  Helen Zille for suggesting he would regret leaving the party ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Here are ActionSA’s main concerns over Ekurhuleni coalition

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont says from the onset of the coalitions, ActionSA has been concerned that the DA-led multiparty ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  2. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World
  3. R1m reward for information on robbers who killed guard in Centurion South Africa
  4. UKRAINE WRAP | SA explains decision to abstain from voting to reprimand Russia World
  5. Ex-London plumber making millions using scrap metal from Africa World

Latest Videos

Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations
Police minster Bheki Cele and GOOD party MP Brett Herron question Cape Town's ...