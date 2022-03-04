'I'm my family's only hope, now I have a shot' — Meet the 16 Boston City Campus and Arena Holdings bursary winners

The 16 beneficiaries of a joint bursary scheme of Boston City College and Arena Holdings have been announced, and they have shared what the life-changing opportunity means for them, their families and their respective career paths.

Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE and the Sunday Times, has identified challenges in education and taken steps to fill these gaps by selecting the Boston Group as its education partner to give away 16 bursaries.

Armed with impressive matric results and lots of ambition, the 16 lucky winners scored themselves life-changing bursaries to study towards a degree or diploma course of their choice.

Here's who they are and these are their stories:

Bruce Lali — Diploma in Marketing

A creative problem-solver and strategist, 18-year-old Gqeberha-based Lali will study towards a three-year diploma in marketing.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, he said the bursary enabled him to take his love for marketing to the next level.

After passing matric in 2021, he applied at the Boston City Campus in Pretoria where he was accepted. But after promises of financial assistance did not materialise, he thought his dream was over. Luckily, the institution advised him to apply for the bursary.

“I was worried about my family background. No-one in my family is working. I'm their only hope. Had I not received this bursary, the plan was to look for a job and see what comes out of that,” he said.