POLL | Do you think Twitter is toxic?

The alleged “toxicity” of Twitter has again come under the spotlight after rapper Nasty C told his followers to either delete the app or use it less if they don't find it beneficial .
He advised users who complain about how toxic it is to “just leave. Delete it. It really is that simple. Post your links if you must, but don’t stay here. If you’re looking for love, kindness, support, understanding and solution[s], you won’t find it here.”
He said people were giving Twitter too much power over their lives when they could mute the noise by removing themselves from the app.
“I promise you if we all left it would be a huge step in the right direction. It’s just another version of hell that’s on your phone.”
Nasty's tweet was met with mixed responses from users. While many agreed with him, others said he should leave the app if he found it to be toxic and not just “announce” that he wants to leave.
A few suggested there is nothing wrong with the app, but users must be prepared to be held accountable for their behaviour online.
Avenifundekela nina. Instead of just leaving… y’all want to tell us how much you are leaving. Hambani niphole bo… self care. https://t.co/xy3PZh1iQY— ‘ (@TshepoL_) March 3, 2022
Yazi if umntu wants to Judge, hate, drag or mislead you uzakulanda napha ku IG https://t.co/bygE5buoHx— Aobakwe. (@SirMthembu_) March 3, 2022
Kante you guys are here to be praised? https://t.co/MnJVvdfhiy— BROOKLYN /•͡\ CARTER (@Buang_03) March 3, 2022
So why didn't you post this on facebook? Instagram? Tik Tok? Linked In? Grindr?— Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) March 3, 2022
Why are you still here? https://t.co/rxrIGrihSp
