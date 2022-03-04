POLL | Do you think Twitter is toxic?

The alleged “toxicity” of Twitter has again come under the spotlight after rapper Nasty C told his followers to either delete the app or use it less if they don't find it beneficial .

He advised users who complain about how toxic it is to “just leave. Delete it. It really is that simple. Post your links if you must, but don’t stay here. If you’re looking for love, kindness, support, understanding and solution[s], you won’t find it here.”

He said people were giving Twitter too much power over their lives when they could mute the noise by removing themselves from the app.

“I promise you if we all left it would be a huge step in the right direction. It’s just another version of hell that’s on your phone.”