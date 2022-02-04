Nasty C's 'Strings and Bling' gets more than 20-million streams on Spotify

Rapper Nasty C has been on a winning streak for a while and the latest feather in his hat is hitting the 20-million mark for Spotify streams.

The rapper solidified his place on the SA and world hip hop wall of fame with the album that had mad cool features such as American rapper A$AP Ferg spitting on one of his tracks, titled 'King'.

A Twitter account with the handle of Nasty C Charts shared the news on Twitter that his second studio album released back in 2018 surpassed 20-million on the digital platform.