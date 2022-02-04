TshisaLIVE

Nasty C's 'Strings and Bling' gets more than 20-million streams on Spotify

04 February 2022 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Nasty C gets 20-million streams on Spotify.
Nasty C gets 20-million streams on Spotify.
Rapper Nasty C has been on a winning streak for a while and the latest feather in his hat is hitting the 20-million mark for Spotify streams.

The rapper solidified his place on the SA and world hip hop wall of fame with the album that had mad cool features such as American rapper A$AP Ferg spitting on one of his tracks, titled 'King'.

A Twitter account with the handle of Nasty C Charts shared the news on Twitter that his second studio album released  back in 2018 surpassed 20-million on the digital platform.

Congratulations have been rolling in with some giving  the rapper GOAT status. 

Actress and businesswoman Pearl Thusi was left gushing over her 'baby brother'. 

One tweep gave the rapper his throne.

“Dope. Nasty is a God. Big shout out.”

The rapper's fans love that he always includes them in the big moments.

Who can forget the request the rapper had about an idea to include fans in the music video for his single back in the day?

The request set Twitter ablaze at the time.

“I need you. I’m working on a very special video concept for #MyBaby. If you want to be a part of this, upload a video of you and your babe. it could be your mother/your sister/ your partner/your kid/your toothbrush, as long as it’s close to your heart.”

