SA risks destroying 100,000 vaccine doses by end of March due to slow uptake

About 100,000 doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine are at risk of being destroyed by the end of this month due to slow uptake by citizens, health authorities said on Friday.

SA has recorded the most coronavirus infections and deaths on the African continent, but inoculations have slowed and the country has ample vaccine stocks of about 25-million doses.

“There is a risk that about 100,000 doses which will expire by end of March ... may have to be discarded. It will be a sad day if such volumes of doses are discarded. We hope it will not reach that stage,” health minister Joe Phaahla told an online news conference.

He said the department was trying to ramp up inoculations. SA has so far fully vaccinated about 43% of its 40-million adults.