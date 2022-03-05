South Africa

COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 1,735 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

05 March 2022 - 08:35 By TIMESLIVE
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) at the Fu Shan Public Mortuary in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, March 4, 2022. Hong Kong's mortuaries are so overwhelmed they're deploying mobile refrigeration units to store bodies, as scenes reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic play out amid the city's worst Covid-19 wave yet.
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) at the Fu Shan Public Mortuary in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, March 4, 2022. Hong Kong's mortuaries are so overwhelmed they're deploying mobile refrigeration units to store bodies, as scenes reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic play out amid the city's worst Covid-19 wave yet.
Image: Bertha Wang/Bloomberg

March 05 2022 - 20:50

SA records 1,735 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

SA records 1,735 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the country to 3,683,172.

The national death toll of Covid-related deaths rose to 99,543 after 26 deaths were recorded.

The total number of vaccines administered since the start of the rollout is 32,018,307 after 26,436 jabs over the past 24 hours, with 3,559,951 recoveries made.

March 05 2022 - 11:00

Hong Kong reports 37,529 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Hong Kong reported 37,529 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, down from over 52,000 the previous day, as the city clings to a "zero-Covid" strategy despite spiralling cases that have spread through care homes and overwhelmed healthcare facilities.

-Reuters

March 05 2022 - 09:00

Mexico reports 308 more Covid-19 deaths, 9,748 new cases

Mexico reported 308 more fatalities from Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 319,604, according to health ministry data.

The country also reported 9,748 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 5,554,392.

-Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. There’ll be one more family meeting, and it will contain good news News
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  3. 'Mother of four' charged with defrauding Sassa out of child grant cash South Africa
  4. R1m reward for information on robbers who killed guard in Centurion South Africa
  5. UKRAINE WRAP | SA explains decision to abstain from voting to reprimand Russia World

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations