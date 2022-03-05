COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 1,735 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours
March 05 2022 - 20:50
SA records 1,735 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours
SA records 1,735 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the country to 3,683,172.
The national death toll of Covid-related deaths rose to 99,543 after 26 deaths were recorded.
The total number of vaccines administered since the start of the rollout is 32,018,307 after 26,436 jabs over the past 24 hours, with 3,559,951 recoveries made.
#COVID19 UPDATE: 29,784 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1,735 new cases, which represents a 5.8% positivity rate. Today @HealthZA reports 26 deaths in the past 24–48 hrs. Total fatalities are 99,543 to date: https://t.co/RESzxfHT2b pic.twitter.com/cUdsUzhjgG— NICD (@nicd_sa) March 5, 2022
March 05 2022 - 11:00
Hong Kong reports 37,529 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday
Hong Kong reported 37,529 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, down from over 52,000 the previous day, as the city clings to a "zero-Covid" strategy despite spiralling cases that have spread through care homes and overwhelmed healthcare facilities.
-Reuters
March 05 2022 - 09:00
Mexico reports 308 more Covid-19 deaths, 9,748 new cases
Mexico reported 308 more fatalities from Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 319,604, according to health ministry data.
The country also reported 9,748 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 5,554,392.
-Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.