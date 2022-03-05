COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 1,735 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

March 05 2022 - 20:50

SA records 1,735 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

SA records 1,735 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the country to 3,683,172.

The national death toll of Covid-related deaths rose to 99,543 after 26 deaths were recorded.

The total number of vaccines administered since the start of the rollout is 32,018,307 after 26,436 jabs over the past 24 hours, with 3,559,951 recoveries made.