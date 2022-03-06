COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 1,147 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

March 06 2022 - 20:53

SA records 1,147 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

SA recorded 1,147 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,684,319, with a national death toll of 99,543 after zero daily deaths were recorded.

Since the start of the rollout, 32,027,146 vaccines have been administered with 3,560,217 recoveries made.