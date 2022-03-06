Alleged kidnappers demanded R1m for release of Durban businessman

Two men will appear in court on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a Durban businessman and demanding a R1m ransom for his release.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the victim's wife suspected he was in trouble when she called to find out why he had not returned home on Friday night.

“Suddenly, the phone was taken from him by an unknown male who demanded a ransom of R1m so that the victim will be released. Charges of kidnapping and extortion were opened for investigation at Westville SAPS.”

Gwala said a police task team went in search of the man.

“Police were later informed that the victim managed to escape and found his way to the Taylor's Halt SAPS, near Pietermaritzburg.

“Information was followed up after it was found that the victim was held at a house at KwaDindi in Taylor's Halt. Two suspects aged 27 and 32 were placed under arrest after they were found in possession of two firearms and ammunition.”

Gwala said the man had been kidnapped from his business in Reservoir Hills, a suburb of Durban, where cash was taken.

“While he was held captive, the suspects withdrew more cash from his credit card.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Tuesday. They face charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, kidnapping and extortion.

TimesLIVE