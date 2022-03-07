Second Kulula flight on same route diverted after engine fault
A Kulula flight was forced to divert to OR Tambo airport from nearby Lanseria on Monday morning after an “engine-related” issue. This was at about 6am.
The airline confirmed that flight MN451 landed safely and that passengers were accommodated by British Airways, which is operated by Comair, which also operates Kulula.
“At no time were our passengers and crew at risk.”
Kulula COO Des O’Connor said: “We apologise for the inconvenience we know that this has caused and are conducting a thorough investigation on the aircraft.”
Three weeks ago Kulula suffered another engine-related problem on the same route, also forcing the morning flight to divert to OR Tambo International. The airline said it was not the same aircraft as Monday's.
Social media users confirmed disruptions to flights to and from Cape Town and Johannesburg.
@stoney570 Another EMERGENCY LANDING at ORT for MN451 this morning pic.twitter.com/KS7VNAVQBJ— Adrian Ranson (@adrianranson) March 7, 2022
@kulula Our flight from Cape Town to Lanseria was supposed to leave today at 8:55am. You have since changed the flight time twice without regard. What is this about? pic.twitter.com/2MSWWXgm2d— Angus Mc Cloed (@ACloed) March 7, 2022
@kulula Your admin staff handle the situation on flight MN451 from Lanseria to Cape Town so poorly this morning. A 1 in 100000 occurrence. I don’t think any of you understand the severity of an engine failure 😡😡😡— Sebopeho Mochatsi (@MissO_live) March 7, 2022
Kulula shared on Twitter that there was a technical issue with the engine “but it did not blow up as others are mentioning”.
The airline said its aircraft are sent for regular maintenance checks.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.