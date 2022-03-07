South Africa

Second Kulula flight on same route diverted after engine fault

07 March 2022 - 14:17
A Kulula flight was forced to divert to OR Tambo airport from nearby Lanseria on Monday morning.
Image: supplied

A Kulula flight was forced to divert to OR Tambo airport from nearby Lanseria on Monday morning after an “engine-related” issue. This was at about 6am.

The airline confirmed that flight MN451 landed safely and that passengers were accommodated by British Airways, which is operated by Comair, which also operates Kulula. 

“At no time were our passengers and crew at risk.”

Kulula COO Des O’Connor said: “We apologise for the inconvenience we know that this has caused and are conducting a thorough investigation on the aircraft.”

Three weeks ago Kulula suffered another engine-related problem on the same route, also forcing the morning flight to divert to OR Tambo International. The airline said it was not the same aircraft as Monday's.

Social media users confirmed disruptions to flights to and from Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Kulula shared on Twitter that there was a technical issue with the engine “but it did not blow up as others are mentioning”.

The airline said its aircraft are sent for regular maintenance checks.

TimesLIVE

