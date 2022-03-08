South Africa

Power cuts until Saturday, as Eskom battles to repair units

08 March 2022 - 12:31 By TimesLIVE
The coal-fired Medupi power station in Limpopo. Eskom announced load-shedding will be in place at least until Saturday morning.
Image: Google Earth

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 5am on Saturday.

This is due to the unreliability of the generation system and to prevent a higher stage of load-shedding, Eskom told a news briefing on Tuesday.

The latest round of enforced power cuts began at 5pm on Monday.

“Since yesterday evening, Eskom teams have retuned four generation units to service. Two other units were, however, taken offline for repairs. A further two units are expected to return to service today, while an additional four units are expected to return to service by the weekend,” the electricity utility said.

“Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help us limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.”

TimesLIVE

