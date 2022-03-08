South Africa

Protesters disrupt Patricia de Lille’s visit to Gqeberha

Three held for public violence after SMME protest

08 March 2022 - 13:43 By Simtembile Mgidi
Three people were arrested for public violence on Tuesday morning after about 60 SMMEs blocked off Harrower Road. A group of protesters then moved to Baywest Mall in the hope of getting the attention of public works minister Patricia de Lille, who is on an oversight visit
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Three people were arrested for public violence on Tuesday morning after about 60 SMMEs blocked off Harrower Road in Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the SMMEs blocked the road between 6.30am and 7am.

“Public order policing attended and stun grenades were fired to disperse the crowd.

“Three people were arrested for public violence,” Naidu said.

Local business committee members said they had opted to protest after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s alleged failure to address their grievances following a meeting about a petition they submitted to the municipality last week.

Among their demands is to take a 30% cut of all municipality infrastructure projects.

A group of protesters have also taken their strike to Baywest Mall, where public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille is conducting an oversight visit to the N2 nodal development project. 

