Protesters disrupt Patricia de Lille’s visit to Gqeberha

Three held for public violence after SMME protest
Three people were arrested for public violence on Tuesday morning after about 60 SMMEs blocked off Harrower Road in Gqeberha.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the SMMEs blocked the road between 6.30am and 7am.
“Public order policing attended and stun grenades were fired to disperse the crowd.
“Three people were arrested for public violence,” Naidu said.
SMME's forcefully opened Ster-Kinekor gates at Baywest Mall to disrupt a meeting that was attended by Bay mayor Eugene Johnson, Minister of Public Works Patricia De Lille and Public Works deputy minister.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldNMB) March 8, 2022
Local business committee members said they had opted to protest after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s alleged failure to address their grievances following a meeting about a petition they submitted to the municipality last week.
Among their demands is to take a 30% cut of all municipality infrastructure projects.
A group of protesters have also taken their strike to Baywest Mall, where public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille is conducting an oversight visit to the N2 nodal development project.
