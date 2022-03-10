SIU raids offices of National Lotteries Commission in Northern Cape

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) raided the offices of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) in Kimberley on Thursday to seize documents, laptops and computer hard drives.

The SIU was “reliably informed by whistle-blowers that NLC officials had allegedly enlisted the services of runners, who were tasked with scouting NPOs in the province and encouraging them to apply for NLC funding,” said spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on Thursday.

“Immediately after the funding was approved and released to NPOs it is alleged that the runners, together with NLC officials, shared about 30% of the funding.”