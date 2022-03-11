This is Africa’s war too, plus five talking points from Vrye Weekblad

There’s a widely held opinion that Russia and President Vladimir Putin’s military violence and Ukraine and President Voldomyr Zelenskyy’s brave resistance constitute an Eastern European war that doesn’t concern Africa. It’s not Africa’s war, is the argument.

Do human rights have a geopolitical context? Have we learnt nothing about the borderless genetics of colonialism and human rights violations? Is it because some of us are not prepared to admit we share an ideological disposition with Putin and want to be non-aligned?

Wars are devastating, they argue, but there is a context to Putin’s heavy guns that can’t be ignored. While prominent South African journalists such as Ferial Haffajee, Eusebius McKaiser, Songezo Zibi and S’thembiso Msomi have been outspoken against Russia, there is a level of caution within academia and the governing party.

Social media is no barometer for political opinion, but there is clearly considerable support for the ANC’s refusal to criticise Putin and a worrying level of support for his destruction of Ukraine.

I am trying to understand why political identities with a historic experience of human rights abuses no longer rebel against it. In fact, they often commit the same brutality they couldn’t escape.