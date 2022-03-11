Tropical storm Gombe hits Mozambique, poses no threat to SA

While Mozambique braces itself as tropical storm Gombe hits, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) on Friday said there was no immediate indication the storm would affect SA.

The SAWS said Gombe had earlier this week moved over the northern parts of Madagascar and into the Mozambique channel.

“While in the channel, Gombe strengthened, reaching intense tropical cyclone strength just before making landfall in northern Mozambique. Gombe is now situated over the eastern parts of Nampula province, Mozambique.”