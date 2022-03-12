South Africa

Hawks’ ‘Project Disprin’ nets suspect with steroids worth R300,000

12 March 2022 - 10:50
The Hawks have arrested a 28-year-old man for dealing in steroids.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

An Mpumalanga man has been arrested for selling steroids.

The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit swooped on the 28-year-old suspect on Thursday and on Friday he appeared in the Secunda magistrate's court charged with contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

Capt Dineo Sekgotodi, the spokesperson for the directorate, said steroids worth hundreds of thousands of rand were found in the man's possession.

“Information was received about a person who is selling medicine from his shop. A 'Project Disprin' was registered and the matter was investigated,” said Sekgotodi.

“During the investigation, it was established that the suspect does not have valid documents to possess the medicine.

“The court was consulted and a search warrant was authorised and executed at the said address. During the search, numerous steroids to the value of R300,000 were found and confiscated.”

The investigation continues.

TimesLIVE

