'Crime boss' Mark Lifman handed another legal defeat

Suspected crime boss Mark Lifman has suffered another legal defeat in his bid to work abroad while awaiting trial.

The controversial businessman faces a slew of charges including the alleged murder of “steroid king' Brian Wainstein, who was killed in his upmarket Cape Town home in August 2017 in front of his child and partner.

Lifman is charged alongside alleged underworld figures Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and Andre Naude, and is out on R100,000 bail.

He wants bail conditions imposed by the Cape Town magistrate's court relaxed so he can take up a job offer in Bursa, Turkey. Should he land the job, Lifman would be required to travel between Europe, South America and Africa.

In November, the high court in Cape Town dismissed his application and on Wednesday acting judge Adrian Montzinger also rejected his application for leave to appeal.