Spate of midair emergencies sparks 24hr grounding of Kulula, British Airways

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) on Saturday said it had grounded Comair’s Kulula and British Airways flights after a series of midair emergencies in the last few weeks.

Comair announced earlier that none of its flights would operate for the next 24 hours after they were suspended by the aviation regulator — a move which it said was “unjustified”.

The regulator, however, said Comair has to prove its planes are safe or risk being grounded indefinitely.