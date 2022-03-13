Phumzile Van Damme on Ukraine-Russia tensions: ‘We will do just fine, we will thrive’

The SA government abstained from voting on a UN resolution that sought to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It claimed the text did not make room for mediation between the affected countries.

This response was met with condemnation and accusations that SA supported Putin’s war against Ukraine.

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated government’s stance that Russia and Ukraine should resolve their issues amicably without the use of violence.

“There have been some who have said that in abstaining from the vote, SA has placed itself on the wrong side of history.

“Yet, SA is firmly on the side of peace at a time when another war is something the world does not need, nor can it afford. The results of these hostilities will be felt globally and for many years to come,” said Ramaphosa.