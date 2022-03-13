South Africa

Police seize drug consignments from long-haul passenger buses going to Cape Town

13 March 2022 - 17:14
Some of the drugs confiscated from passenger buses at a police checkpoint on the N1
Image: SAPS

Two passenger buses travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town were allegedly transporting drugs with an estimated street value of nearly R200,000.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said the co-driver of one of the buses was arrested on the N1 at Leeu Gamka on Sunday morning.

The buses were stopped and searched at a police check point.

“Upon searching the first bus the team found 40 dagga parcels concealed in travelling bags estimated at R95,000 in the luggage compartment.

“They confiscated the drugs and arrested the co-driver on a charge of dealing in drugs.

“A search of the second bus ensued where four boxes with 1,020 bundles of khat with an estimated street value of R102,000 were found on board.

“The team were unable to link the find to a passenger on board. The origin of the khat forms part of an ongoing police probe.”

The bus driver is in police custody and will appear in court once he is charged.

TimesLIVE

