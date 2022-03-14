South Africa

Independent law firm to probe death of Tsakane pupil involved in 'scuffle'

14 March 2022 - 20:43
Nhlanhla Tshabalala died after an altercation at Tsakane Secondary School last week.
Image: Supplied /GDE

An independent law firm has been appointed to probe whether a schoolteacher and groundsman played any part in the death of a grade 10 pupil in Tsakane, the Gauteng education department said on Monday.

Sixteen-year-old Nhlanhla Tshabalala, who was a pupil at Reshofaditshwe Secondary School, died shortly after he was allegedly assaulted and tackled by the two who saw him wielding a gun while he was at the Tsakane Secondary School. The firearm turned out to be a toy.

“It is alleged that Tshabalala came to Tsakane Secondary School during school hours armed with a toy gun to fetch his phone,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“He was removed from the school premises by police and taken home after being involved in a scuffle with an educator and a general assistant at the school. His family later drove him to Pholosong Hospital where he was certified dead,” Mabona added.

Cellphone footage of the scuffle was circulating on social media last week.

 Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Monday visited Reshogofaditswe Secondary School and Tshabalala’s family.

Gauteng education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi on Monday visited the family of Nhlanhla Tshabalala who died after a scuffle with a teacher and school caretaker.
Image: Supplied / GDE

“The appointment of the independent law firm will give us a preliminary report to share with the family and the school. I want to prioritise the family because they want answers,” Lesufi told the Tshabalala family.

“In the absence of evidence, suspending the two officials involved in the scuffle would have implications. Therefore, the preliminary report from the independent firm will determine what action should be taken,” Lesufi said.

Meanwhile, pupils on Monday embarked on a march around the township, demanding justice for Tshabalala.

 

 

