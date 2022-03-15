Fuel price cap and rationing mulled by government to cut costs

The National Treasury in February kept all taxes on fuel unchanged for the first time since 1990.

“The government has become addicted to the current fuel pricing structure as it is the third-largest source of tax revenue and the easiest to collect,” said Iraj Abedian, economist and founding member of Pan-African Investments.

The Treasury on Tuesday also said other interventions including a price cap previously mentioned by the DMRE should be considered. The government stepped in to shield motorists from a price surge in 2018. The slate levy account, used to mitigate the increase at the time, had a negative balance of R5.1bn at the end of January, according to data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

Data from the CEF show the retail price of petrol could increase by more than R2 per litre next month and the wholesale cost of diesel by more than R3, based on the average under-recovery on the fuels.

That would make transport and input costs for agriculture more expensive, push up food prices and add to consumer inflation.

“From 15 years ago the structure of the energy pricing has changed rapidly and the formula should have been updated regularly,” said Abedian, who was a member of the Presidential Advisory Council during the early 2000s when Treasury and the Department of Energy devised the current fuel formula.

“What needs to be done is to ween government off its addiction and this cannot be done immediately.”

