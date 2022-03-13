Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Talk is cheap, Gwede, but fuel certainly isn’t

As ministers deliberate about fuel formulas, South Africans’ pockets are being pummelled left, right and centre

13 March 2022 - 17:17

If there were ever a time cash-strapped South Africans needed news of a semblance of economic relief it is now...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | The state of Eskom is a national emergency. It must be fixed Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Mr President, it’s crass to flaunt your wealth while citizens starve Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | As leaders pass the buck, spare a thought for July riot victims Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | As things return to normal, let’s not unmask a backslide Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Hello! That’s no way to do business, darling Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | The law is no more in SA. It’s not going to end well Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Talk is cheap, Gwede, but fuel certainly isn’t Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Sorry but it’s true: what could’ve been a no-fly zone is a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | A gallop into the unknown on the high horse of state failure Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT