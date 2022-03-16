UKRAINE UPDATES | War may ‘fundamentally alter’ global order: IMF

March 16 2022 - 07:24

Russia says US sanctions won’t impede Iran atomic business

Russia says the US has provided “written guarantees” that sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine won’t affect its nuclear supply agreements with Iran, potentially clearing the way for a resumption of talks to revive the 2015 atomic accord. Oil prices fell.

World powers and Iran suspended their efforts to restore the nuclear landmark pact on Friday amid deepening tensions between the Kremlin and the White House.

US officials confirmed they were considering sanctions against Russia’s Rosatom — the world’s biggest nuclear fuel maker — days after Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov demanded guarantees that such penalties wouldn’t be allowed to torpedo the Iran deal.