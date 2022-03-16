UKRAINE UPDATES | War may ‘fundamentally alter’ global order: IMF
March 16 2022 - 07:24
Russia says US sanctions won’t impede Iran atomic business
Russia says the US has provided “written guarantees” that sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine won’t affect its nuclear supply agreements with Iran, potentially clearing the way for a resumption of talks to revive the 2015 atomic accord. Oil prices fell.
World powers and Iran suspended their efforts to restore the nuclear landmark pact on Friday amid deepening tensions between the Kremlin and the White House.
US officials confirmed they were considering sanctions against Russia’s Rosatom — the world’s biggest nuclear fuel maker — days after Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov demanded guarantees that such penalties wouldn’t be allowed to torpedo the Iran deal.
March 16 2022 - 07:07
Stray Soviet-era drone from Ukraine raises Nato defence concerns
A six-ton unmanned reconnaissance drone that streaked across Eastern Europe from war-ravaged Ukraine and crashed in the Croatian capital last week has raised awkward questions about Nato’s readiness to protect European airspace.
Startled authorities are asking how none of the three North Atlantic Treaty Organisation member states — Romania, Hungary and Croatia — reacted as the Soviet-era Tu-141 traversed their respective airspaces at as much as 700km/h on March 10. Officials pointed to a lack of co-ordination between the three governments and with Nato.
“This was a clear and immediate threat to which we should have reacted,” Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, said on Saturday at the crash site in Zagreb, a park next to a student dormitory where it gouged a huge crater.
March 16 2022 - 06:55
Fuel price cap and rationing mulled by government to cut costs
SA may introduce a price cap and ration the amount of fuel sold to motorists to mitigate the impact of rising oil prices stemming from the war in Ukraine.
Adopting those measures would place SA on a growing list of nations trying to offset the impact of surging oil prices. Brazil has approved a bill to reduce taxes on fuels, Japan will increase subsidy caps on gasoline and South Korea will extend its 20% domestic tax cuts by three months to the end of July, according to BloombergNEF.
“We are part of the global energy supply chain and therefore we are affected by this international conflict,” department of mineral resources & energy and energy (DMRE) deputy director-general Tseliso Maqubela told lawmakers in Cape Town on Tuesday.
March 16 2022 - 06:50
Russia’s war in Ukraine may ‘fundamentally alter’ global economic order — IMF
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will affect the entire global economy by slowing growth and pushing up inflation, and could fundamentally reshape the global economic order in the longer term, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.
Beyond the human suffering and historic refugee flows, the war is boosting prices for food and energy, fuelling inflation and eroding the value of incomes, while disrupting trade, supply chains and remittances in countries neighbouring Ukraine, the IMF said in a post on its website.
It is also eroding business confidence and triggering uncertainty among investors that will depress asset prices, tighten financial conditions and could trigger capital outflows from emerging markets, it said.
