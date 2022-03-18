High court issues new directives for surrogacy agreements

“Is it important that the interests of these children be protected and, if so, how does a court do that,” Judge Brenda Neukircher said in a judgment on Wednesday.

The court also had questions about the children the commission parents may already have.

She said in many cases, these children may suddenly be confronted with this “stranger” that now takes up their parents’ time and attention.

When the judge first heard the application in November last year, the surrogate mother had delivered the commissioning parents’ first child a mere six months earlier. What was of concern to the judge was the effect of three births in three years on her body.

Neukircher ordered that a psychologist conduct an assessment regarding the surrogate mother’s suitability to act as a surrogate for the fourth time.

The judge also ordered that a further report by an obstetrician or gynaecologist be prepared regarding her physical suitability (and any risks) to carry a child.

It was also ordered that a clinical psychologist conduct an assessment of the surrogate parent’s two minor children with specific attention paid to the effect on them, if any, of their mother’s pregnancies.

The reports showed that the surrogate mother was physically and mentally suitable to carry a child as a surrogate mother.

An assessment of the children of the surrogate mother’s children showed that both children are well informed about surrogacies and are proud of the fact that their mother assists other couples in becoming families.

After receiving this information, Neukircher confirmed the surrogate motherhood agreement.

Neurkicher said the information she obtained should in future cases be placed before a court to safeguard the interests of the surrogate as well as any existing children of the commissioning parents and the surrogate.

Adele van der Walt, director of Adele van der Walt Inc, the attorney who represented the applicants in the present surrogacy matter, welcomed the judgment.

TimesLIVE

