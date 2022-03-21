Durban procures leak detector to tackle city’s water challenges

There maybe light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to Durban’s water woes.

The eThekwini municipality announced on Sunday that efforts to procure a satellite leak detector are at an advanced stage and would help to detect leaks in the city.

Communities have often been left without water for days at a time due to failing infrastructure, sparking anger and frustration.

“The detector will be a game changer for the city as it will help provide solutions to water challenges,” said mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

“This will assist to increase revenue by reducing water wasted through leaks,” he said.

Kaunda said the municipality has partnered with the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation, which has constructed a plant to demonstrate new energy efficient and environment friendly desalination technology.

The technology will also provide sustainable solutions to water challenges faced by the city.

“These initiatives are evidence t the city is working tirelessly on projects that provide solutions to water challenges. This means improved availability of water for residents,” Kaunda said.

“We encourage residents to use water wisely and to report acts of theft and vandalism of water infrastructure through illegal connections, leaks and other illegal activities. This will reduce constant interruption of water supply and ensure water security for all residents.”

