×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban procures leak detector to tackle city’s water challenges

21 March 2022 - 09:48
The eThekwini municipality announced that efforts to procure a satellite leak detector are at an advanced stage and would assist to detect leaks in the city.
The eThekwini municipality announced that efforts to procure a satellite leak detector are at an advanced stage and would assist to detect leaks in the city.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

There maybe light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to Durban’s water woes.

The eThekwini municipality announced on Sunday that efforts to procure a satellite leak detector are at an advanced stage and would help to detect leaks in the city.

Communities have often been left without water for days at a time due to failing infrastructure, sparking anger and frustration.

“The detector will be a game changer for the city as it will help provide solutions to water challenges,” said mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

“This will assist to increase revenue by reducing water wasted through leaks,” he said.

Kaunda said the municipality has partnered with the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation, which has constructed a plant to demonstrate new energy efficient and environment friendly desalination technology.

The technology will also provide sustainable solutions to water challenges faced by the city.

“These initiatives are evidence t the city is working tirelessly on projects that provide solutions to water challenges. This means improved availability of water for residents,” Kaunda said.

“We encourage residents to use water wisely and to report acts of theft and vandalism of water infrastructure through illegal connections, leaks and other illegal activities. This will reduce constant interruption of water supply and ensure water security for all residents.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Call to cancel Dusi Canoe Marathon due to poor water quality

With the Dusi canoe marathon set to take place from Pietermaritzburg to Durban next weekend, conservationists have their eyes peeled on the quality ...
News
1 month ago

Water outage in Joburg South enters day 5 as residents protest

The widespread water outage that has been plaguing Johannesburg’s southern suburbs for several days is expected to be resolved soon, with recovery to ...
News
6 days ago

Water in Nelson Mandela Bay must be boiled before drinking

The drop in water quality was attributed to low dam levels and fluctuating reservoir levels in recent weeks.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  2. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  3. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  4. R20m Lotto jackpot win will expire if not claimed: Joburg players urged to ... South Africa
  5. UKRAINE UPDATES | 'Atrocities' are committed daily in Ukraine, says Pope World

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia