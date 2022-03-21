×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu punched in face, strangled in house robbery

21 March 2022 - 19:35
Renowned African artist Mam' Esther Mahlangu has been violently attacked and robbed in her home.
Renowned African artist Mam' Esther Mahlangu has been violently attacked and robbed in her home.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

Renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu was punched in the face before her hands were tied with a cable and strangled until she was unconscious during a house robbery.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police have launched a manhunt for the suspect after the incident which occurred at 3pm on Saturday at Siyabuswa near Kwamhlanga.

Mahlangu was preparing to take a nap and locked all the doors of her house, but the intruder was already inside.

"She noticed a man unknown to her inside the house. The man grabbed her and punched her in the face before tying her hands with a cable and strangling her until she became unconscious.”

Mohlala said the 87-year-old reported that she cannot recall what happened thereafter.

“However, when she regained consciousness, she realised her house was ransacked and her firearm, as well as money, were stolen from the safe.”

Mahlangu sustained bruises on her face.

“The suspect is still at large and police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” he said.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident.

Manamela lambasted attackers who target elderly people at their homes, referring to the attack on Mahlangu and the weekend murder of an elderly Delmas farmer.

“It is shameful to hear that our senior citizens are being targeted by heartless criminals who show no mercy at all. On Sunday [20 March 2022] we had an incident of this nature where an old male pensioner was strangled to death in Delmas. This cannot be allowed to continue unabated.

"The person who committed this evil act against one of the country's assets must be swiftly hunted down and be brought to book,” said Manamela.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Painting from the heart ... that’s 85-year-old Esther Mahlangu’s secret to success

The world-renowned artist who recently celebrated her birthday is as passionate and productive as ever
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Artist behind iconic Ndebele-style BMW pays tribute to Madiba with latest exhibition

Esther Mahlangu - the first woman to adorn a BMW sedan with Ndebele paintings - will pay tribute to Nelson Mandela’s foray into the art world with ...
Lifestyle
5 years ago

How to get your hands on Kid X Esther Mahlangu artwork worth over R100k

Cava this unique CD art design.
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Four SA legends honoured with a doctorate

Ill-health prevented music legend Johnny Clegg from personally accepting an honorary doctorate degree from the Durban University of Technology on ...
News
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  2. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  3. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  4. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  5. R20m Lotto jackpot win will expire if not claimed: Joburg players urged to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia