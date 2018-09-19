How to get your hands on Kid X Esther Mahlangu artwork worth over R100k

Kid X said he wanted to put African culture in the spotlight especially in music where it was not always appreciated.

"The inspiration stems from wanting to shine a light on Ndebele art, give it presence in the music space and wanting to broaden the appeal to all other spaces."

The good news is that you don't have to win the lotto or enter a ticket raffle to get your hands on the artwork.

Kid X promised that all fans who buy a physical copy of the album will get the collector's item.

But who footed the bill for the project?

"The bill was paid by my record label RapLyf Records," Kid X revealed.

This is not the first time Kid X has done something out of the ordinary with his music.

In February, he sold a handwritten rap verse for R1.2k

"Since 2009 I have been keeping the lyrics in my head but recently decided to write some of it down. So I got this book that helped me focus. People were asking me how I go from thinking a verse to it being a full lyric, so I decided to put it all down on paper," he told TshisaLIVE at the time.

Over 80 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the verse went to help starting these classes. He raised R1,200 in the auction.