WATCH | Staffer in eThekwini DSW municipal vehicle on Durban beach to be charged with misconduct
The driver of an eThekwini municipal vehicle, which was filmed with intoxicated passengers and bottles of alcohol in it, will be charged with misconduct and bringing the city into disrepute.
That’s according to the city after a video, apparently captured by a member of the local anti-crime group on Amanzimtoti beach, has gone viral.
The vehicle is attached to Durban’s Solid Waste unit.
An eThekwini municipal worker, whose DSW vehicle was filmed with "drunk passengers" and alcohol bottles in it, will face charges of misconduct and bringing the city into disrepute. More on @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/jDRqWHNCao— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) March 22, 2022
eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela on Tuesday said the city condemned “this unfortunate incident” with the contempt it deserves.
“As a result, the driver of a vehicle is going to be charged for misconduct and for putting the city into disrepute. The city appeals to anyone seeing any unbecoming behaviour by our employees to alert the organisation.”
“Municipal vehicles are solely used to help the city to discharge its basic responsibilities to the benefit of all its stakeholders,” he said.
