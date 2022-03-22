×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Staffer in eThekwini DSW municipal vehicle on Durban beach to be charged with misconduct

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
22 March 2022 - 09:32
The video was apparently captured by a member of the local anti-crime group, which was doing its rounds on Amanzimtoti Beach. The vehicle is attached to Durban's Solid Waste unit.
The video was apparently captured by a member of the local anti-crime group, which was doing its rounds on Amanzimtoti Beach. The vehicle is attached to Durban's Solid Waste unit.
Image: supplied

The driver of an eThekwini municipal vehicle, which was filmed with intoxicated passengers and bottles of alcohol in it, will be charged with misconduct and bringing the city into disrepute.

That’s according to the city after a video, apparently captured by a member of the local anti-crime group on Amanzimtoti beach, has gone viral.

The vehicle is attached to Durban’s Solid Waste unit.

eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela on Tuesday said the city condemned “this unfortunate incident” with the contempt it deserves.

“As a result, the driver of a vehicle is going to be charged for misconduct and for putting the city into disrepute. The city appeals to anyone seeing any unbecoming behaviour by our employees to alert the organisation.”

“Municipal vehicles are solely used to help the city to discharge its basic responsibilities to the benefit of all its stakeholders,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Fifty steel railings stolen from Durban piers

Fifty steel railings were stolen from two popular Durban piers, apparently without anyone noticing their removal.
News
1 week ago

'Mind-boggling' locked gate on Durban beach removed

Former ward councillor Peter Graham captured a photograph of the gate last week as a "piece of art that managed to find relevance in society".
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  2. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  3. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  4. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  5. Siphoning crude oil from Transnet pipeline lands man in jail for 15 years South Africa

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia