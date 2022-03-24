Property industry watchdog tackles ‘racism’ as transformation bogs down

The Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has begun a series of public hearings into racism in the sector.

The first hearing was held in Cape Town on Wednesday. The regulator said it had received a number of submissions concerning cases of racism. The hearings were also prompted by a probe it conducted into a complaint lodged against a Western Cape estate agent.

Among other things, the regulator said it wants to “unearth the extent and prevalence of alleged racist practices within the industry and further aim to investigate the efficacy of the application of the code of conduct for the industry and the newly enacted Property Practitioners Act”.

PPRA CEO Mamodupi Mohlala said racism and discrimination in any industry were contrary to economic growth and anyone in the property sector discriminating against black South Africans was “interrupting economic growth”.

“This is the first hearing that we’re having in the SA context in the property sector, and it is a very critical and important occasion,” Mohlala said on Wednesday.

“I’m sure all of you heard when the president spoke during Human Rights Day. He made it quite clear that the issue of racism should be at the front and top of our agendas because this is something that still exists in our environment and needs to be eradicated and dealt with as soon as possible.

“So I do believe that the conducting of these racism workshops or hearings in the private sector is actually quite timely and aligns directly with the message that the president gave in terms of the human rights.”