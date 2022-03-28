Underground fire in City Power's tunnels affect city centre

Joburg emergency services were battling with smoke in City Power’s underground tunnels where a fire broke out early on Monday, leaving parts of the city without power.

The outage happened around 8am after a fire in City Power's underground tunnels at Ntemi Piliso Street tripped two main lines to Central and Selby substation.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

City Power senior managers and engineers met on site to draw up recovery and restoration plans and to assess alternative power supplies.

City Power said its teams were still unable to go into the tunnels in the afternoon because of safety concerns. It said work underground will start once the tunnels are declared safe.

By early Monday afternoon, emergency medical services (EMS) teams were busy trying to suck out the smoke from underground. They were unable to pinpoint the location of the fire within the affected 3km stretch of the tunnel.