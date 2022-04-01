Kruger Avenue in Lyttleton Manor to temporarily close for investigation and repair of sinkhole

Kruger Avenue in Lyttleton Manor in Tshwane will be temporarily closed from Monday due to a sinkhole.

City’s spokesperson Selby Bokaba said a physical assessment and geological investigation would be carried out to determine the necessary method of repair.

The road closure will be from 9am on Monday until further notice.

“The actual area of the road closure is between stand number 1009 and 1011 Kruger Avenue and will affect the entire roadway. The sinkhole, which was observed on March 10 as a physical hole on the roadway, with surrounding sagging and cracks in the road surface, is visible in the southbound lane and extends below the surface to the northbound lane and possibly further,” Bokaba said.

While the surface extent of the sinkhole may be small, Bokaba said it expands at about two metres below the surface into the northbound lane and to an existing sinkhole located on the verge of the southbound lane.

“It further extends in both directions across the road and the extent of the sinkhole affected area is about 25m by 10m and 6m in depth. Therefore, both lanes of Kruger Avenue, the sidewalk areas, and portions of properties between 1009 and 1011 are affected,” he said.

Bokaba warned the ground was unstable and could collapse further.

“This road closure will, unfortunately, affect access to businesses and facilities in the immediate vicinity since there is no viable detour route around the sinkhole area.

“Businesses on either side of the closure point and persons requiring local access to sites with street number 1009 and less, need to approach from River road,” Bokaba said.

Meanwhile, Bokaba said, those from addresses 1011 up to 1026 Kruger Avenue and on Theron Street, will have access from the Van Ryneveld Avenue side.

The municipal garden refuse site can be accessed from Van Ryneveld Avenue. Provision will be made for pedestrians on the western side of the road.

Bokaba said the road closure was inevitable and necessary.

“The city pleads for co-operation from residents, businesses and motorists. The city apologises for the inconvenience in this regard,” he said.

TimesLIVE

