Harmer and Bavuma steals the show during action-packed day in Durban against Bangladesh
It was an action-packed day dominated by Temba Bavuma’s dismissal in the nineties, Simon Harmer’s bowling, ten wickets and the threat of bad light.
When the umpires called stumps just after 5pm to signal the end of day two of the first Test against Bangladesh in Durban, SA were in firm control on the Kingsmead pitch that is assisting the spinners.
At stumps, SA enjoyed a significant first innings lead of 269 runs and they had reduced Bangladesh to 98/4 thanks to a devastating and persistent bowling spell by Harmer.
Harmer, who also contributed handsomely with the bat by scoring 38 runs, accounted for Shadman Islam (9), Najmul Hossain Shanto (38), Mominul Haque (0) and Mushfiqur Rahim (7).
SA coach Mark Boucher will be happy with their first innings total of 367 but his Bangladesh counterpart Russell Domingo will be worried as they lost four top order batters inside 100 runs.
The visitors will resume on the third day on Saturday morning with Mahmudul Hasan Joy (44) and Taskin Ahmed yet to score and looking to embark on a mission to rebuild their innings.
To be able to make inroads, Joy and Ahmed will have to find a way of getting the better of Harmer, who ended with impressive figures of 4/42 and Maharaj, who was effective even though he ended his shift empty-handed.
Because of the nature of the pitch, Harmer and Maharaj bowled a combined 29 overs to vindicate the decision of the team’s think-tank to pick two spinners at this venue.
On the other hand, fast bowlers Duanne Olivier and Lizaad Williams shared only nine overs between them with Dean Elgar bowling one and Wiaan Mulder yet to be given the ball.
Earlier in the day, Khaled Ahmed was Bangladesh’s destroyer in chief with four wickets and he was supported by Mehidy Hasan Miraz with three and Ebadot Hossain with two.
For SA, the main contributor with the bat was Bavuma, who was on 93 when he was beaten by the turn and flight of Mehidy Hasan’s delivery during the first session.
It was the second agonising dismissal for Bavuma in the nineties who has gone through 2,278 days since he scored his one and only Test century in 2016 against England in Cape Town.
Other notable contributors were captain Dean Elgar with 67, Sarel Erwee with 41 and Harmer with 38 and the only disappointment was Mulder who was dismissed for a duck.
