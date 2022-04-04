Wife of ex-Springbok coach Peter de Villiers drowns
04 April 2022 - 17:26
An inquest docket has been opened after a woman's body was found floating in a swimming pool in Gqeberha on Monday...
An inquest docket has been opened after a woman's body was found floating in a swimming pool in Gqeberha on Monday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.